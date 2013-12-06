Grilled Potatoes with Tomato Dip
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
May 2013

As a lighter alternative to french fries, try grilling thin potato slices and serving them with this sweet and spicy dip. Slideshow: Fantastic Fries

Ingredients

  • 3 tomatoes (1 pound), halved crosswise
  • 1/2 cup jarred marinara sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 pound new fingerling potatoes, cut lengthwise into 1/8-inch-thick slices
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Working over a medium bowl, grate the tomato halves on the large holes of a box grater; discard the tomato skins. Stir in the marinara and Sriracha and season the dip with salt.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with the olive oil and season with salt. Grill over moderately low heat, turning halfway, until the potatoes are golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate and season with salt. Serve the hot potatoes with the dip.

Make Ahead

The tomato dip can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

