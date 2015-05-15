Grilled Potato Salad with Mustard Seeds
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Chicago chef Stephanie Izard grills sliced potatoes in butter to give them an amazing crust, then dresses them with a supertangy mustard seed vinaigrette, fresh scallions and celery. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large Kennebec or baking potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons mustard seeds
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup rice bran or canola oil
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potato rounds with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender but not falling apart, about 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to a baking sheet to cool.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Lay 2 large sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. Fold up the edges to form a 1/2-inch rim and pinch the corners together to seal. Transfer the foil to the grill and melt the butter on it. Add the potatoes in a single layer and grill over moderate heat until browned on the bottom, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the rice vinegar just to a boil. Add the mustard seeds and let cool completely. Whisk in the sherry vinegar, maple syrup, lemon juice and rice bran oil. Season  the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl. Add the celery, scallions and dressing and gently toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve right away.

