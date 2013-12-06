Grilled Pork with Coconut Rice and Lemongrass Sambal
© Peggy Wong
Active Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Suzanne Goin
October 2013

After eating sambal (an Asian, chile-spiked condiment) in Bali, chef Suzanne Goin created a version to serve with pork that's fragrant with lemongrass and kaffir lime. Plus: More Pork Recipes

Ingredients

Pork

  • 1 cup packed cilantro leaves
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 jalapeños, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Two 1-pound pork tenderloins
  • 1/2 cup roasted peanuts
  • 2 lemongrass stalks, tender inner white bulbs only, thinly sliced
  • 2 fresh kaffir lime leaves, thinly sliced
  • 2 Thai bird chiles, thinly sliced
  • 4 shallots, very thinly sliced and separated into rings
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed or canola oil
  • Kosher salt

Rice

  • 2 cups jasmine rice
  • One 13.5-ounce can unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 ounces grated palm sugar (1/3 cup) or 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 heads of baby bok choy, halved and thinly sliced through the core
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the Pork

In a food processor, combine 3/4 cup of the cilantro with the garlic and jalapeños. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until a loose paste forms. Coat the pork evenly with the cilantro paste and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2    Prepare the Pork

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the peanuts in a pie plate for about 5 minutes, until fragrant. Finely chop the peanuts.

Step 3    Prepare the Pork

In a bowl, combine the lemongrass, lime leaves, chiles, shallots, ginger, lime juice and grapeseed oil. Season the sambal with salt.

Step 4    Prepare the Rice

In a bowl, cover the rice with water and let soak for 6 hours. Drain and rinse 3 times, until the water runs clear.

Step 5    Prepare the Rice

Bring a pot of water to a boil and line a vegetable steamer insert with a double layer of cheesecloth. Evenly spread the rice on the cheesecloth. Set the steamer 3 inches over the boiling water. Cover and steam the rice until almost tender, 45 minutes.

Step 6    Prepare the Rice

In a saucepan, cook the coconut milk and sugar over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the steamer from the pot and drain. Spread the rice evenly in the pot. Pour the hot coconut mixture evenly over the rice; do not stir. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir and season with salt.

Step 7    Prepare the Rice

Light a grill; lightly oil the grate. Wipe off most of the marinade from the pork. Grill over moderate heat for 20 minutes, turning, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 140°. Let rest for 15 minutes.

Step 8    Prepare the Rice

Toss the bok choy with half of the sambal, the remaining 1/4 cup of cilantro and the scallions. Spoon the coconut rice onto a platter and scatter the bok choy on top. Thinly slice the pork and arrange on the rice with the remaining sambal. Garnish with the peanuts and serve.

Make Ahead

The coconut rice can be refrigerated for up to 2 days ahead. Reheat before serving.

Suggested Pairing

This dish pairs well with Riesling. For red wine drinkers, try a fruit-driven Rhône red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up