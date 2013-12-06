Grilled Pork with Coconut Rice and Lemongrass Sambal

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare the Pork In a food processor, combine 3/4 cup of the cilantro with the garlic and jalapeños. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until a loose paste forms. Coat the pork evenly with the cilantro paste and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Prepare the Pork Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the peanuts in a pie plate for about 5 minutes, until fragrant. Finely chop the peanuts.

Step 3 Prepare the Pork In a bowl, combine the lemongrass, lime leaves, chiles, shallots, ginger, lime juice and grapeseed oil. Season the sambal with salt.

Step 4 Prepare the Rice In a bowl, cover the rice with water and let soak for 6 hours. Drain and rinse 3 times, until the water runs clear.

Step 5 Prepare the Rice Bring a pot of water to a boil and line a vegetable steamer insert with a double layer of cheesecloth. Evenly spread the rice on the cheesecloth. Set the steamer 3 inches over the boiling water. Cover and steam the rice until almost tender, 45 minutes.

Step 6 Prepare the Rice In a saucepan, cook the coconut milk and sugar over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the steamer from the pot and drain. Spread the rice evenly in the pot. Pour the hot coconut mixture evenly over the rice; do not stir. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir and season with salt.

Step 7 Prepare the Rice Light a grill; lightly oil the grate. Wipe off most of the marinade from the pork. Grill over moderate heat for 20 minutes, turning, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 140°. Let rest for 15 minutes.