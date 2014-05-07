Grilled Pork Chops with Fried-Sage Salsa Verde

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the sage and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling stops and the leaves are crisp, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the 3/4 cup of olive oil, the parsley, celery, capers and thyme and season with salt and pepper.