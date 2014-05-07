Grilled Pork Chops with Fried-Sage Salsa Verde

Fried sage leaves add a deeply herbal note to this tangy salsa verde. It's a great condiment to serve with grilled chicken, fish and pork, and it can be tossed with pasta, too. Plus: More Grilling Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the sage and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling stops and the leaves are crisp, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.
In a medium bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the 3/4 cup of olive oil, the parsley, celery, capers and thyme and season with salt and pepper.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the pork chops with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone registers 135°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Stir the fried sage leaves into the salsa verde and serve with the pork chops.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 5658
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5