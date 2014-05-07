Grilled Pork Chops with Fried-Sage Salsa Verde
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2014

Fried sage leaves add a deeply herbal note to this tangy salsa verde. It's a great condiment to serve with grilled chicken, fish and pork, and it can be tossed with pasta, too. Plus: More Grilling Recipes

Ingredients

  • Grapeseed oil, for frying
  • 1/2 cup sage leaves
  • 1/2 medium shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced celery heart with leaves
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed, drained and minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 3/4-pound, bone-in pork rib chops, about 1 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, heat 1/4 inch of grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the sage and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until the sizzling stops and the leaves are crisp, 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the 3/4 cup of olive oil, the parsley, celery, capers and thyme and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the pork chops with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone registers 135°, 12 to 14 minutes. Transfer the chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Stir the fried sage leaves into the salsa verde and serve with the pork chops.

Suggested Pairing

Pair herbed meat dishes with Cabernet Franc from France's Loire Valley, which has an herbal edge.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up