Grilled Pork Chops with Malt and Burnt Onion Glaze

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with foil. Spread the onion petals on the foil and roast for about 1 hour, until completely black. Transfer to a blender and blend until powdery black ash forms.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the grapeseed oil. Add the chopped onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir in the syrup and onion ash; remove from the heat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to the blender and puree until smooth. Scrape the glaze into a medium bowl and season with salt.

Step 3 Light a grill. Rub the pork chops with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning and basting occasionally with the onion glaze, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a chop registers 140°, about 15 minutes. Transfer the chops to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the eggplant with the remaining 2 tablespoons of canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until nicely charred and tender, about 8 minutes.