Grilled Pork Chops with Honey Garlic Glaze

A simply glaze, made of sticky-sweet honey, savory soy sauce, and fresh garlic, drenches each perfectly grilled pork chop in this recipe from Chef Ludo Lefebvre. For the most evenly cooked pork, with delicious char and grill marks, Lefebvre instructs flipping the pork frequently over high heat for the first several minutes of cooking, and then finishing the meat on lower heat.
How to Make It
Bring honey, soy sauce, and garlic to a boil in a saucepan and reduce to simmer for 5 minutes, until the garlic is cooked. Remove from heat and whisk in black pepper. Reserve.
Lightly season pork chops with salt.
Heat grill to 450° and season the pork chops with salt on each side. Sear pork chops on each side, turning frequently to develop a crust on all surfaces, about 7 minutes total. Lower the heat and cook through, continuing to turn, about 15 to 20 minutes more, until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 145°. Brush the pork chops with the honey garlic glaze, and serve with additional glaze.