Grilled Pork Chops with Honey Garlic Glaze

Bring honey, soy sauce, and garlic to a boil in a saucepan and reduce to simmer for 5 minutes, until the garlic is cooked. Remove from heat and whisk in black pepper. Reserve.

Step 3

Heat grill to 450° and season the pork chops with salt on each side. Sear pork chops on each side, turning frequently to develop a crust on all surfaces, about 7 minutes total. Lower the heat and cook through, continuing to turn, about 15 to 20 minutes more, until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 145°. Brush the pork chops with the honey garlic glaze, and serve with additional glaze.