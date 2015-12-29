Grilled Pork Chops with Ginger Sauce

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small saucepan, bring the mirin and sake to a boil and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in the ginger, soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Remove from the heat.

Step 2

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, rub them with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and grill over moderately high heat for about 6 minutes per side, until nicely charred outside and just pink in the center. Transfer the pork chops to plates and pour the ginger sauce on top.