Grilled Pork Chops with Ginger Sauce

Kuniko Yagi’s secret ginger sauce is all-purpose: The chef at L.A.’s Hinoki & the Bird seasons everything with it—these pork chops, for starters, but also steamed eggplant and grilled bok choy.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small saucepan, bring the mirin and sake to a boil and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in the ginger, soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Remove from the heat.
Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, rub them with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and grill over moderately high heat for about 6 minutes per side, until nicely charred outside and just pink in the center. Transfer the pork chops to plates and pour the ginger sauce on top.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Steamed white rice and grilled bok choy.
