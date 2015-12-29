Grilled Pork Chops with Ginger Sauce
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kuniko Yagi

Kuniko Yagi’s secret ginger sauce is all-purpose: The chef at L.A.’s Hinoki & the Bird seasons everything with it—these pork chops, for starters, but also steamed eggplant and grilled bok choy. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 2 tablespoons sake
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four 10- to 12-ounce bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small saucepan, bring the  mirin and sake to a boil and simmer for 30 seconds. Stir in the ginger, soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Remove from the heat.

Step 2    

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper, rub them with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and grill over moderately high heat for about 6 minutes per side, until nicely charred outside and  just pink in the center. Transfer the pork chops to plates and pour  the ginger sauce on top.

Make Ahead

The ginger sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Steamed white rice and grilled bok choy.

