Grilled Pork Chops with Concord Grapes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, stir the salt, sugar and boiling water until the sugar dissolves. Let cool until lukewarm. Add the chops and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°. Place the garlic on a sheet of foil and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil. Wrap tightly and roast until very soft, 45 minutes. Cool. Squeeze the cloves from the skins and mash.

Step 3 Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the pork chops from the brine and pat dry. Rub all over with 2 tablespoons of the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred and just cooked through, 10 minutes. Transfer to plates; keep warm.