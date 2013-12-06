Grilled Pompano with Tangy Ginger Sauce

© Mikkel Vang
Ginger's heat is more aromatic than incendiary, but it does give this fish a definite kick. Amazing Seafood Recipes
Light a grill. In a small bowl, mix the sugar with the lime juice, ginger, fish sauce and garlic. Season the pompano fillets with salt and pepper and grill over a hot fire for about 3 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Transfer the fish to a platter or plates. Spoon the sauce over the top, garnish with the cilantro and serve.
