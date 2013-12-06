Grilled Pompano with Tangy Ginger Sauce
© Mikkel Vang
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marcia Kiesel
August 2002

Ginger's heat is more aromatic than incendiary, but it does give this fish a definite kick.    Amazing Seafood Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce or soy sauce
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Four 6-ounce pompano fillets
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup cilantro sprigs

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill. In a small bowl, mix the sugar with the lime juice, ginger, fish sauce and garlic. Season the pompano fillets with salt and pepper and grill over a hot fire for about 3 minutes per side, or until just cooked through. Transfer the fish to a platter or plates. Spoon the sauce over the top, garnish with the cilantro and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up