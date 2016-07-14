Grilled Pizza with Peaches and Aged Cheddar

Once the dough is ready to use, this grilled pizza comes together in minutes. Bring your prepped ingredients out to the grill with you for quick assembly (and quick eating). Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
In a medium bowl, whisk both of the flours with the salt. In a large bowl, whisk the water with the yeast until the yeast dissolves. Whisk in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the flours and stir with a wooden spoon until a dough forms. Turn out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth, about 10 minutes. Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl and press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface. Refrigerate overnight.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the dough in half and form each piece into a ball; set them about 3 inches apart on the prepared sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature until doubled in bulk, 3 hours.
Light a grill. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each piece of dough into a 10-inch round and brush the tops with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Oil the grate and grill the dough oiled side down over moderate heat until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Brush the tops with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and flip. Arrange the peaches, cheddar cheese and red onion on top, cover and grill until the cheese is melted and the pizzas are lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a work surface. Garnish with parsley and chives, slice and serve immediately.
Author Name: GLori863
Review Body: Easy on the eyes and yummy in the mouth! I used a Boboli thin crust (who has time to roll dough on a weeknight?). I painted the crust with olive oil in anticipation of the peaches weeping juice into the crust and spread with thinly slice peaches and red onion. I used a very sharp NY cheddar. The red and yellow color was great. Needed red pepper and salt to balance the sweetness. Might be interesting with a bigger cheese, like Asiago. But, as written, You cannot go wrong with this recipe. To play off the sweet - I served it with sautéed dandelion greens (olive oil, garlic, salt & balsamic vinegar) and a light Tempranillo.
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Merle_Wilson
Review Body: Here's another trick that I used to do to improve the pizza base: You will have to pre-cook the base before applying toppings. Dust some flour into your flattened base and stick into a hot oven for a few minutes and remove when starting to brown. You will then flip the base over, and start seasoning to finally cook thoroughly. The result is fantastic because you will get a nice, floury, brown base which is crispy for a bite.
Date Published: 2016-09-04
Author Name: Katetanic
Review Body: I never like peaches at all.. same with cheese pizza or eat pizza all the time but I will try your recipe. They look so good.
Date Published: 2016-08-30
Author Name: GhostAf
Review Body: I want this in my life! It all looks perfect and delicious that made me drool a lot.. Love your recipe.
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: I just love grilled pizza in general.
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: JellyBellyBean
Review Body: Grilled pizza with peaches?? wow! that sounds delicious! Actually I never imagine of grilling pizza but definitely going to try this! Thanks for sharing
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Can't compare a homemade pizza on the grill than any other pizza in the restaurant! Good tips! I just love your recipe.
Date Published: 2016-09-03