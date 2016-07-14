Grilled Pizza with Peaches and Aged Cheddar

Author Name: GLori863 Review Body: Easy on the eyes and yummy in the mouth! I used a Boboli thin crust (who has time to roll dough on a weeknight?). I painted the crust with olive oil in anticipation of the peaches weeping juice into the crust and spread with thinly slice peaches and red onion. I used a very sharp NY cheddar. The red and yellow color was great. Needed red pepper and salt to balance the sweetness. Might be interesting with a bigger cheese, like Asiago. But, as written, You cannot go wrong with this recipe. To play off the sweet - I served it with sautéed dandelion greens (olive oil, garlic, salt & balsamic vinegar) and a light Tempranillo. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-08-23

Author Name: Merle_Wilson Review Body: Here's another trick that I used to do to improve the pizza base: You will have to pre-cook the base before applying toppings. Dust some flour into your flattened base and stick into a hot oven for a few minutes and remove when starting to brown. You will then flip the base over, and start seasoning to finally cook thoroughly. The result is fantastic because you will get a nice, floury, brown base which is crispy for a bite. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-09-04

Author Name: Katetanic Review Body: I never like peaches at all.. same with cheese pizza or eat pizza all the time but I will try your recipe. They look so good. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-30

Author Name: GhostAf Review Body: I want this in my life! It all looks perfect and delicious that made me drool a lot.. Love your recipe. ﻿ Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-24

Author Name: Darkmoon Review Body: I just love grilled pizza in general. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-23

Author Name: JellyBellyBean Review Body: Grilled pizza with peaches?? wow! that sounds delicious! Actually I never imagine of grilling pizza but definitely going to try this! Thanks for sharing Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-13