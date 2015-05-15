Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Ryhanen
June 2015

This delicious grilled pizza is topped with fresh ricotta, runny eggs and spigarello, a leafy green that tastes a lot like broccoli. It’s available at farmers’ markets and some greengrocers, but Tuscan kale is a fine substitute. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing and drizzling
  • 6 ounces spigarello, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1 pound store-bought pizza dough, thawed if frozen
  • 1 cup fresh ricotta cheese
  • 4 large eggs
  • Grated pecorino cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the spigarello, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the spigarello is just wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch the pizza dough out to a 15-inch-long oval and brush with olive oil. Oil the hot grill grate. Drape the dough on the grate oiled side down. Grill over moderately high heat until marks appear on the bottom and the dough is slightly puffed, about 3 minutes. Turn the dough over onto a lightly floured cookie sheet and brush with olive oil. Dollop the ricotta over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Scatter the spigarello on top. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl, then carefully slide it onto the pizza. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs. Season the pizza with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Slide the pizza back onto the grill. Close the grill and cook over moderate heat until the crust is browned and the egg whites are firm, about 5 minutes. Transfer the pizza to a carving board. Top with grated pecorino, drizzle with olive oil, cut into pieces and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a lively, slightly herbal Italian white.

