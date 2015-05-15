Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs

In a large skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the spigarello, garlic and crushed red pepper and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the spigarello is just wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 2

Light a grill. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch the pizza dough out to a 15-inch-long oval and brush with olive oil. Oil the hot grill grate. Drape the dough on the grate oiled side down. Grill over moderately high heat until marks appear on the bottom and the dough is slightly puffed, about 3 minutes. Turn the dough over onto a lightly floured cookie sheet and brush with olive oil. Dollop the ricotta over the dough, leaving a 1-inch border. Scatter the spigarello on top. Crack 1 egg into a small bowl, then carefully slide it onto the pizza. Repeat with the remaining 3 eggs. Season the pizza with salt and pepper.