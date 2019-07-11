Grilled Pineapples with Barbecue-Spiced Breadcrumbs and Country Ham

Step 1

Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Place pineapples on their sides on grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, until pineapples are tender all the way through when poked with a skewer and outsides are deeply charred, 20 to 30 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. Transfer to a carving board, and let pineapples cool slightly, about 15 minutes.