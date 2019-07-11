Grilled Pineapples with Barbecue-Spiced Breadcrumbs and Country Ham

Slow-grilling whole unpeeled pineapples concentrates their flavor and tenderizes the fruit, which pairs wonderfully with salty country ham and crispy panko seasoned with barbecue spices. Peel the fruit with a large serrated knife, and serve it hot, thinly sliced like ham.
How to Make It
Preheat a gas grill to medium (350°F to 400°F) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Place pineapples on their sides on grates over unlit side of grill. Grill, covered, until pineapples are tender all the way through when poked with a skewer and outsides are deeply charred, 20 to 30 minutes, turning every 5 minutes. Transfer to a carving board, and let pineapples cool slightly, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 2 tablespoons oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add seasoned salt and paprika, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add panko, and cook, stirring often, until well coated and toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, and let cool completely, about 10 minutes.
Using a serrated knife, slice pineapples crosswise into 1/3-inch-thick rounds; arrange on a serving platter. Top with country ham and panko mixture; drizzle with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil. Serve immediately.