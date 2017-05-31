Grilled Pepper Salad with Cucumbers 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill and oil the grate. Toss the poblano, Cubanelle and sweet peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season generously with salt. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the peppers are crisp-tender, about 4 to 8 minutes, depending on the pepper size. Let cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, Urfa biber and thyme. Season with salt.