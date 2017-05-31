Grilled Pepper Salad with Cucumbers 

F&W Best New Chefs 2017 Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, of Kismet in Los Angeles, grill all kinds of peppers before tossing them in this delicious and compelling salad that includes grapes, cucumbers, purslane and a lemon and Urfa pepper dressing. Slideshow: More Pepper Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill and oil the grate. Toss the poblano, Cubanelle and sweet peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season generously with salt. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the peppers are crisp-tender, about 4 to 8 minutes, depending on the pepper size. Let cool completely.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, Urfa biber and thyme. Season with salt.
Cut the cooled peppers into bite-size pieces. Add to the dressing along with the cucumbers, grapes and purslane. Season with salt and toss well. Transfer to plates and serve.
Notes
Urfa biber, also known as Urfa pepper, is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark-burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes and intriguing salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. Look for it on amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: I am not a huge fan of salads but his one look fresh!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-04