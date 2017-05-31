Grilled Pepper Salad with Cucumbers 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson
July 2017

F&W Best New Chefs 2017 Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, of Kismet in Los Angeles, grill all kinds of peppers before tossing them in this delicious and compelling salad that includes grapes, cucumbers, purslane and a lemon and Urfa pepper dressing. Slideshow: More Pepper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 poblano chile, halved and seeded  
  • 1 Cubanelle pepper, halved and seeded 
  • 1 pound mini sweet peppers (about 16), halved and seeded 
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated 
  • 1 tablespoon Urfa biber (see Note) 
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme 
  • 3 Persian cucumbers, cut on the bias into bite-size pieces  
  • 1 cup seedless green grapes, halved 
  • 2 cups purslane or parsley leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Toss the poblano, Cubanelle and sweet peppers with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season generously with salt. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the peppers are crisp-tender, about 4 to 8 minutes, depending on the pepper size. Let cool completely. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup  of olive oil with the lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, Urfa biber and thyme. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Cut the cooled peppers into bite-size pieces. Add to the dressing along with the cucumbers, grapes and purslane. Season with salt and toss well. Transfer to plates and serve. 

Notes

Urfa biber, also known as Urfa pepper, is a Turkish chile that’s distinctive for its dark-burgundy color, irregularly sized flakes and intriguing salty-sweet-smoky-sour flavor. Look for it on amazon.com.

