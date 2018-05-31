Grilled Peach and Pineapple Melba Sundaes 

Step 1

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Layer 2 medium sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Toss together raspberries and sugar on foil. Slide foil onto grill grate, and grill, uncovered, stirring once or twice, until juicy, about 8 minutes. Transfer raspberries and any juices to a blender, and let cool completely. Add lemon juice and a pinch of flaky sea salt; puree until very smooth. Transfer raspberry sauce to an airtight container, and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.