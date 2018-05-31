Justin Chapple’s spin on the classic peach Melba takes advantage of the smoky flavor grilling lends to fruit for these Grilled Peach and Pineapple Melba Sundaes, which layers vanilla ice cream with grilled pineapple and peaches. The traditional sauce is reinvented with grilled sugared raspberries. The fruit in this sundae can be grilled outdoors on a gas or charcoal grill. Alternatively, grill the fruit indoors on a cast-iron grill pan.
How to Make It
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Layer 2 medium sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Toss together raspberries and sugar on foil. Slide foil onto grill grate, and grill, uncovered, stirring once or twice, until juicy, about 8 minutes. Transfer raspberries and any juices to a blender, and let cool completely. Add lemon juice and a pinch of flaky sea salt; puree until very smooth. Transfer raspberry sauce to an airtight container, and refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, grill peach wedges and pineapple slices, uncovered, until lightly charred, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a work surface; let cool completely. Dice pineapple.
Decoratively layer ice cream, pineapples, peaches, and raspberry sauce in each of 6 (8-ounce) glasses. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
