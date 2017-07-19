Grilled Oysters with Bacon Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk 1/4 cup of the apple cider vinegar with the beet juice, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Add the red onion and refrigerate for 1 hour. Drain before using.

Step 2 In a small skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring, until browned but still chewy, 5 minutes. Keep warm.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat from the skillet and the remaining 1 tablespoon of vinegar. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Light a grill. Rub the chard leaf with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred but still pliable, 3 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then thinly slice. Leave the grill on.