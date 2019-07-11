Grilled Okra, Corn, and Tomato Salad
Victor Protasio
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Vishwesh Bhatt
August 2019

This next-level summer salad turns heads with its punchy charred jalapeño–and-herb-spiked dressing and a palate-perking topping of toasted crunchy coriander and cumin seeds.

Ingredients

DRESSING

  • 2 jalapeños
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 7 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from about 5 limes)
  • 1/3 cup peanut oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
  • 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

SALAD

  • 1 pound small okra, halved lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper, plus more to taste
  • 3 ears sweet yellow corn, shucked
  • 1 pound mixed heirloom cherry and grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 (15-ounce) English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 small (8-ounce) sweet onion, thinly sliced from root to tip
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, toasted and crushed
  • 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, toasted and crushed
  •  Chopped fresh cilantro
  • Toasted sesame seeds (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dressing

Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Grill jalapeños on oiled grates, uncovered, turning often, until skins are charred, about 8 minutes. Place chiles in a small ziplock plastic bag and seal, or place in a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand until cool enough to handle. Peel and discard blistered skins; remove stems and seeds. Process jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, peanut oil, basil, and sugar in a blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Season with salt. Set aside.

Step 2    Make the salad

Toss together okra, canola oil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Grill okra on oiled grates over high, uncovered, turning once or twice, until okra is slightly blistered and just softened, about 5 minutes. Place okra in a large bowl, and set aside.

Step 3    

Grill corn on oiled grates over high, uncovered, turning often, until evenly charred, about 15 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes; cut kernels off cobs, and add to okra in bowl; stir in tomatoes, cucumber, onion, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds.

Step 4    

Garnish salad with cilantro and sesame seeds, if using. Serve with dressing on the side.

