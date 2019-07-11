Grilled Okra, Corn, and Tomato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dressing Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Grill jalapeños on oiled grates, uncovered, turning often, until skins are charred, about 8 minutes. Place chiles in a small ziplock plastic bag and seal, or place in a small bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let stand until cool enough to handle. Peel and discard blistered skins; remove stems and seeds. Process jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice, peanut oil, basil, and sugar in a blender until smooth, about 45 seconds. Season with salt. Set aside.

Step 2 Make the salad Toss together okra, canola oil, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Grill okra on oiled grates over high, uncovered, turning once or twice, until okra is slightly blistered and just softened, about 5 minutes. Place okra in a large bowl, and set aside.

Step 3 Grill corn on oiled grates over high, uncovered, turning often, until evenly charred, about 15 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes; cut kernels off cobs, and add to okra in bowl; stir in tomatoes, cucumber, onion, coriander seeds, and cumin seeds.