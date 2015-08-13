Grilled Octopus with Ancho Chile Sauce

Tom Colicchio was inspired by the smoky flavors of Mexico while filming season 12 of Top Chef. He incorporated many of those elements into the menu at his new restaurant, Beachcraft, at the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. In this dish, the octopus is first braised in sherry and then the skin is removed to make it extra-tender before it’s finished on the grill and glazed with a tangy ancho chile sauce. Slideshow: More Grilled Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Add half of the octopus and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until lightly browned all over, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining octopus.
Add the shallots and garlic to the casserole and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the pimentón and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 20 seconds. Carefully add the sherry and bring to a boil. Return the octopus to the casserole, cover and braise in the oven until very tender, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Let the octopus cool completely in the liquid.
In a medium saucepan, toast the chiles over moderate heat, turning, until fragrant and pliable, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the vinegar, honey and garlic and bring just to a simmer. Remove from the heat and let stand until the chiles are softened, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the grapeseed oil until incorporated. Season the ancho chile sauce with salt.
Remove the octopus from the liquid. Using a paper towel, wipe the purple skin off the tentacles, leaving the suckers intact. Cut the head in half. Discard the braising liquid.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with canola oil. Grill the octopus over high heat, turning, until lightly charred all over, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and immediately brush with some of the ancho chile sauce. Serve with the jicama salad, passing the remaining sauce at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 6
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Rai Leone
Review Body: My first time eating this dish was during my week long stay at 1 Hotel South Beach. I ate this 4 of the 5 nights there. It was AMAZING!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-19
Author Name: Julia Heffelfinger
Review Body: @Sipra0002 the chiles in the sauce are dried. They are hydrated before being pureed!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-30
Author Name: Godfilling
Review Body: Wow grilled squid! This is one of my favorite among all seafoods out there but I'm always reluctant to cook it over 3 minutes because it may turn rubbery. Your recipe is just perfect to enjoy the flavor along with that deliciously made sauce. Thanks!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: JabarShell
Review Body: I just found out that this delicious recipe really requires a surgical-like talent. I have seen a lot of whole frozen squid in the oriental store one time but I have always been reluctant to buy one! I'm soo worried I'll mess it up. I'm going to try to this one soon!
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: TrevL
Review Body: You can easily get wrong with Squid if undone properly but you nailed it with your recipe.. Love it! My mom would love this. Might be a good way to motivate her to eat squid!:D
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: RazielT
Review Body: Why is everything with octopus so delicious...
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-19
Author Name: alyssa075
Review Body: This is an amazing dish that I would love to cook for my hubby soon. :-) He will love this! Thanks so much for the recipe.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Mavis055
Review Body: This looks wonderful and mouth watering. Now I just need to add some things to my shopping list so I can cook this tonight!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-02
Author Name: Sipra0002
Review Body: What kind of chillies were they? Were they fresh or dried?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-19