Grilled Octopus with Ancho Chile Sauce

Author Name: Rai Leone Review Body: My first time eating this dish was during my week long stay at 1 Hotel South Beach. I ate this 4 of the 5 nights there. It was AMAZING! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-06-19

Author Name: Julia Heffelfinger Review Body: @Sipra0002 the chiles in the sauce are dried. They are hydrated before being pureed! Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-30

Author Name: Godfilling Review Body: Wow grilled squid! This is one of my favorite among all seafoods out there but I'm always reluctant to cook it over 3 minutes because it may turn rubbery. Your recipe is just perfect to enjoy the flavor along with that deliciously made sauce. Thanks! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: JabarShell Review Body: I just found out that this delicious recipe really requires a surgical-like talent. I have seen a lot of whole frozen squid in the oriental store one time but I have always been reluctant to buy one! I'm soo worried I'll mess it up. I'm going to try to this one soon! Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: TrevL Review Body: You can easily get wrong with Squid if undone properly but you nailed it with your recipe.. Love it! My mom would love this. Might be a good way to motivate her to eat squid!:D Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: RazielT Review Body: Why is everything with octopus so delicious...﻿ Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-19

Author Name: alyssa075 Review Body: This is an amazing dish that I would love to cook for my hubby soon. :-) He will love this! Thanks so much for the recipe. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-02

Author Name: Mavis055 Review Body: This looks wonderful and mouth watering. Now I just need to add some things to my shopping list so I can cook this tonight! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-02