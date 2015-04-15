Grilled Mushrooms and Sausages with Pimentón Vinaigrette

Delicious griddled wild mushrooms are the stars of this simple Catalan-inspired dish dressed with a smoky, garlicky vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat a griddle or 2 large cast-iron skillets and lightly brush with olive oil. In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms and sausages on the griddle over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes for the mushrooms and 10 to 15 minutes for the sausages.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil with the vinegar, garlic and pimentón. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
Transfer the cooked mushrooms to the large bowl. Add the frisée and 1/4 cup of the pimentón vinaigrette and toss to coat. Mound the salad on a platter, arrange the sausages alongside and spoon 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette on top. Serve with crusty bread, passing the remaining vinaigrette at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
