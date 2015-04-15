Grilled Mushrooms and Sausages with Pimentón Vinaigrette
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kay Chun
May 2015

Delicious griddled wild mushrooms are the stars of this simple Catalan-inspired dish dressed with a smoky, garlicky vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Grilled Vegetable Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 pounds mixed wild mushrooms, such as hen-of-the-woods, cremini and chanterelles, cut into large pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed sausages, such as soft Spanish chorizo and Italian pork sausage
  • 3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pimentón
  • 4 ounces frisée, torn into large pieces (4 cups)
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a griddle or 2 large cast-iron skillets and lightly brush with olive oil. In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with  3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms and sausages on the griddle over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes for the mushrooms and 10 to 15 minutes for the sausages.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil with the vinegar, garlic and pimentón. Season the  vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Transfer the cooked mushrooms to the large bowl. Add the frisée and 1/4 cup of the pimentón vinaigrette and toss to coat. Mound the salad on a platter, arrange the sausages alongside and spoon 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette on top. Serve with crusty bread, passing the remaining vinaigrette at the table.

Make Ahead

The pimentón vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

A crisp rosé with berry-inflected flavors is ideal with this earthy, tangy dish.

