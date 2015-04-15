Grilled Mushrooms and Sausages with Pimentón Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a griddle or 2 large cast-iron skillets and lightly brush with olive oil. In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms and sausages on the griddle over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 10 minutes for the mushrooms and 10 to 15 minutes for the sausages.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of olive oil with the vinegar, garlic and pimentón. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.