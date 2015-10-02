Grilled Marinated Tofu with Citrus Salsa

This dish is all about the contrast of sharp and bright citrus salsa and marinade against the mild, spongy tofu. Make sure to buy non-GMO, organic tofu for the ultimate healthy meal. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
Segment your citrus over a bowl, collecting the juices. Set the bowl with the juices aside.
Chop the citrus segments into about 1/4-inch pieces. In a separate bowl, combine them with avocado, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper. Squeeze lime juice on top and mix gently.
Drain the tofu and wrap it in several layers of paper towels. Place on a plate, cover with another plate and place a weight on top (a jar filled with water works great). Leave to drain for about 20 minutes.
Add lime juice, tamari, mirin, honey and ginger to the bowl with citrus juice from the salsa and whisk to combine.
Unwrap tofu and slice into your preferred shape. Place into a dish that is big enough to hold all of the tofu and the marinade. Pour the marinade over, turning tofu pieces to make sure that they are evenly covered. Leave to marinate for 30 minutes or longer.
Grill the tofu for several minutes on each side until golden brown. You can also bake the tofu at 425° for about 20 minutes. Brush with marinade while grilling for an extra bright flavor. Serve with citrus salsa and wilted spinach or other greens and enjoy.
