Grilled Marinated Tofu with Citrus Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the salsa Segment your citrus over a bowl, collecting the juices. Set the bowl with the juices aside.

Step 2 Chop the citrus segments into about 1/4-inch pieces. In a separate bowl, combine them with avocado, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt and pepper. Squeeze lime juice on top and mix gently.

Step 3 Make the Tofu Drain the tofu and wrap it in several layers of paper towels. Place on a plate, cover with another plate and place a weight on top (a jar filled with water works great). Leave to drain for about 20 minutes.

Step 4 Add lime juice, tamari, mirin, honey and ginger to the bowl with citrus juice from the salsa and whisk to combine.

Step 5 Unwrap tofu and slice into your preferred shape. Place into a dish that is big enough to hold all of the tofu and the marinade. Pour the marinade over, turning tofu pieces to make sure that they are evenly covered. Leave to marinate for 30 minutes or longer.