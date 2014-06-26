Grilled Mango with Crema, Cilantro and Pumpkin Seeds

This grilled mango is as delicious as it is gorgeous. For perfect grill marks, rotate the mango pieces 45 degrees halfway through cooking. Plus: F&W's Mexican Recipe Guide
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a grill until approximately 600º. Brush the mangos with oil, season with salt and pepper and place on grill. Cook for one minute on each side.
Step 2
Transfer the mangoes to a platter. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze with the lime. Drizzle with the crema and top with cilantro and pumpkin seeds.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5