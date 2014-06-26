Grilled Mango with Crema, Cilantro and Pumpkin Seeds
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
April 2014

This grilled mango is as delicious as it is gorgeous. For perfect grill marks, rotate the mango pieces 45 degrees halfway through cooking. Plus: F&W's Mexican Recipe Guide

Ingredients

  • 4 mangoes, seeded, peeled, and cut into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 lime, zested and juiced
  • 1/2 cup Mexican crema
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a grill until approximately 600º. Brush the mangos with oil, season with salt and pepper and place on grill. Cook for one minute on each side.

Step 2    

Transfer the mangoes to a platter. Season with salt and pepper and squeeze with the lime. Drizzle with the crema and top with cilantro and pumpkin seeds.

