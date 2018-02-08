Grilled Mackerel with Garlic Dipping Sauce
Deana Saukam
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Deana Saukam
March 2018

Whole mackerel is made for the grill: The dense, oily fish stays moist inside and absorbs a gentle smoke. This Cambodian version from Deana Saukam, trey ang, comes with melted scallions and the Cambodian equivalent of a salsa verde—bold and zingy with lime, cilantro, and sliced Thai chiles. Slideshow: More Mackerel Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 garlic cloves
  • 3 Thai bird chiles, sliced
  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 3 tablespoons fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons palm or light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 12 scallions, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 (2 1/2- to 3-pounds) whole mackerel, cleaned
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Peeled and thinly sliced English cucumber, Thai basil leaves, mint leaves, cilantro leaves, and cooked white rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place garlic and chiles in a mini food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into a small bowl, and whisk in lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar.

Step 2    

Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a small skillet. Add scallions, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup olive oil.

Step 3    

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Brush fish with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill, basting with scallion mixture, until just opaque, about 15 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter and top with remaining scallion mixture. Serve with garlic dipping sauce, cucumber, herbs, and rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up