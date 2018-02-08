Grilled Mackerel with Garlic Dipping Sauce

Whole mackerel is made for the grill: The dense, oily fish stays moist inside and absorbs a gentle smoke. This Cambodian version from Deana Saukam, trey ang, comes with melted scallions and the Cambodian equivalent of a salsa verde—bold and zingy with lime, cilantro, and sliced Thai chiles. Slideshow: More Mackerel Recipes
How to Make It
Place garlic and chiles in a mini food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into a small bowl, and whisk in lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar.
Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a small skillet. Add scallions, season with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. Stir in remaining 1/4 cup olive oil.
Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Brush fish with oil; season with salt and pepper. Grill, basting with scallion mixture, until just opaque, about 15 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter and top with remaining scallion mixture. Serve with garlic dipping sauce, cucumber, herbs, and rice.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5