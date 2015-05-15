Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W’s Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk in the miso, Sriracha and lemon juice. Reserve 1/4 cup of the miso-chile butter for serving.
Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the scallions with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and tender, 5 minutes. Chop the scallions and toss with 1 tablespoon of the miso-chile butter.
Skewer the lobster bodies from the tail to the head to keep them straight. Brush the lobster meat with 2 tablespoons of the miso-chile butter. Grill the lobster bodies and claws over moderate heat, turning and basting the meat with the remaining miso-chile butter, until the shells are bright red, 7 to 8 minutes for the tails and 12 to 15 minutes for the claws. Remove the skewers.
Arrange the lobsters on a platter or plates and scatter the scallions on top. Serve with lemon wedges and the reserved 1/4 cup of miso-chile butter.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: @hermanmunster1900
Review Body: Does anyone know how long from start to finish ?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-06
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Amazing recipe! I'll def give this a try when I buy lobsters.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28