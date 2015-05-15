Grilled Lobsters with Miso-Chile Butter
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gail Simmons
June 2015

Grilling lobsters at home, like F&W’s Gail Simmons does, is supereasy if you have your fishmonger clean and halve the lobsters for you. Slideshow: More Lobster Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons white miso
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus wedges for serving
  • 2 bunches of scallions
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 long metal skewers
  • Four 1 1/2-pound lobsters, halved lengthwise, claws detached and reserved

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, melt  the butter. Whisk in the miso, Sriracha and lemon juice. Reserve 1/4 cup of the miso-chile butter for serving.

Step 2    

Light a grill. In a large bowl, toss the scallions with the  oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and tender, 5 minutes. Chop the scallions and toss with 1 tablespoon of the miso-chile butter.

Step 3    

Skewer the lobster bodies from the tail to the head to keep them straight. Brush the lobster meat with 2 tablespoons  of the miso-chile butter. Grill the lobster bodies and claws over moderate heat, turning and basting the meat with  the remaining miso-chile butter, until the shells are bright red, 7 to 8 minutes for the tails and 12 to 15 minutes for the claws. Remove the skewers.

Step 4    

Arrange the lobsters on a platter or plates and scatter the scallions on top. Serve with lemon wedges and the reserved 1/4 cup of miso-chile butter.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this grilled lobster dish with a lemony, full-bodied Italian white.

