Grilled-Lime Caipirinhas
makes 1 drink
E. Michael Reidt
May 2007

E. Michael Reidt used grilled limes only to garnish fish before he realized they'd also be amazing in a caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail. "They add a slight smokiness to the drink," he says. "We've also muddled in sliced jalapeño, and that was awesome." Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 lime
  • 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, plus more for dusting
  • Ice cubes
  • 3 ounces cachaça
  • 1/2 ounce lemon-lime soda (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Trim the ends off the lime and slice the lime crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Dust both sides of the lime wheels with sugar and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly caramelized, about 20 seconds per side.

Step 2    

In a rocks glass, muddle the lime wheels with the 2 tablespoons of sugar. Fill the glass with ice, add the cachaça and soda, if using, and stir well.

