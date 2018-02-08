Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers

These grilled beef skewers from Deana Saukam, called sach ko jakak, are a popular street food in Cambodia (think Southeast Asian jerky). A honey, lime, and rice wine glaze, infused with galangal and lemongrass, gives the meat an addictive char and sweetness. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes
How to Make It
Combine rice wine, fish sauce, 1/4 cup oil, sugar, honey, paprika, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool.
Meanwhile, place garlic, galangal, lemongrass bulbs, lime leaves, and turmeric in a mini food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into a large bowl, and whisk in rice wine mixture until smooth. Add beef and stir to coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.
Thread 5 beef strips lengthwise on each skewer, stretching meat flat.
Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Grill skewers until meat is caramelized and cooked through, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side. Serve immediately.
