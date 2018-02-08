Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine rice wine, fish sauce, 1/4 cup oil, sugar, honey, paprika, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, place garlic, galangal, lemongrass bulbs, lime leaves, and turmeric in a mini food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into a large bowl, and whisk in rice wine mixture until smooth. Add beef and stir to coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 3 Thread 5 beef strips lengthwise on each skewer, stretching meat flat.