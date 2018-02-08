Grilled Lemongrass Beef Skewers
Deana Saukam
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
March 2018

These grilled beef skewers from Deana Saukam, called sach ko jakak, are a popular street food in Cambodia (think Southeast Asian jerky). A honey, lime, and rice wine glaze, infused with galangal and lemongrass, gives the meat an addictive char and sweetness. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup rice wine
  • 1/3 cup fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 1 (2-inch) piece fresh galangal, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 2 lemongrass stalks, tender inner bulbs only, chopped
  • 3 fresh lime leaves, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 pounds beef chuck, sliced into 1-by- 1/4-inch strips
  • 16 (12-inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine rice wine, fish sauce, 1/4 cup oil, sugar, honey, paprika, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring, until sugar is dissolved. Let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, place garlic, galangal, lemongrass bulbs, lime leaves, and turmeric in a mini food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Scrape into a large bowl, and whisk in rice wine mixture until smooth. Add beef and stir to coat. Cover with plastic and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 3    

Thread 5 beef strips lengthwise on each skewer, stretching meat flat.

Step 4    

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F) or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Grill skewers until meat is caramelized and cooked through, about 2 minutes and 30 seconds per side. Serve immediately.

