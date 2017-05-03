Grilled Lemon Pizzas 

Topping the pie with pre-charred, thinly sliced lemons means the citrus practically melts by the time the pizza’s ready. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the lemon slices over moderately high heat until lightly charred on both sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half each of the mozzarella and lemon slices on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board and top with half each of the goat cheese and pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with torn basil and a drizzle of olive oil.
Repeat with the remaining dough, mozzarella, lemon slices, goat cheese, pine nuts, seasoning and garnishes. Cut the pizzas into wedges and serve.
Notes
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: HermanMunster1
Review Body: Is that rice on the pizza?
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-05-03