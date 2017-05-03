Grilled Lemon Pizzas 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Two 12-inch pizzas 
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

Topping the pie with pre-charred, thinly sliced lemons means the citrus practically melts by the time the pizza’s ready. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling 
  • 2 lemons, thinly sliced 
  • Pizza Dough (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh mozzarella, torn 
  • 4 ounces goat cheese 
  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper 
  • Torn basil, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the lemon slices over moderately high heat until lightly charred on both sides, 3 to  5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half each of the mozzarella and lemon slices on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board and top with half each of the goat cheese and pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with torn basil and a drizzle of olive oil.  

Step 3    

Repeat with the remaining dough, mozzarella, lemon slices, goat cheese, pine nuts, seasoning and garnishes. Cut the pizzas into wedges and serve.  

Notes

Pizza Dough

