Grilled Leeks with Shishito Romesco

Grilled until they're lightly charred outside and tender within, these leeks are terrific served with a spicy twist on the classic Spanish almond sauce. Here, the romesco is made with grilled shishitos and crushed red pepper so it has multiple layers of heat. Slideshow: Leek Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill. Halve the leeks lengthwise through the light green part; leave the white parts and root attached. Rinse under cold water. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately low heat, turning, until charred outside, 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and cover with plastic wrap; let steam for 15 minutes.
Discard the charred outside and return the leeks to the platter. Toss with the garlic, red pepper and 1/4 cup of the oil and season with salt and pepper; let stand for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, grill the shishitos over high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 2 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the parsley, almonds, bread crumbs, lemon zest and juice and pulse until minced. With the machine on, add the remaining 1/2 cup of oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the leeks with the shishito romesco.
Author Name: BMezut
Review Body: Normal Asparagus will work for this recipe as well.
Date Published: 2017-06-10