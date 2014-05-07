Grilled Leeks with Shishito Romesco
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Eli Kulp
June 2014

Grilled until they're lightly charred outside and tender within, these leeks are terrific served with a spicy twist on the classic Spanish almond sauce. Here, the romesco is made with grilled shishitos and crushed red pepper so it has multiple layers of heat. Slideshow: Leek Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 large leeks, white and light green parts only
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 12 shishito peppers, stemmed
  • 1 cup lightly packed parsley
  • 1/2 cup toasted marcona almonds
  • 2 tablespoons fresh bread crumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Halve the leeks lengthwise through the light green part; leave the white parts and root attached. Rinse under cold water. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately low heat, turning, until charred outside, 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and cover with plastic wrap; let steam for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Discard the charred outside and return the leeks to the platter. Toss with the garlic, red pepper and 1/4 cup of the oil and season with salt and pepper; let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, grill the shishitos over high heat, turning, until lightly charred, 2 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and let cool slightly. Add the parsley, almonds, bread crumbs, lemon zest and juice and pulse until minced. With the machine on, add the remaining 1/2 cup of oil. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the leeks with the shishito romesco.

Make Ahead

The marinated leeks and romesco can be refrigerated separately overnight. Return to room temperature before serving.

