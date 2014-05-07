Grilled Leeks with Shishito Romesco

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill. Halve the leeks lengthwise through the light green part; leave the white parts and root attached. Rinse under cold water. Brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately low heat, turning, until charred outside, 25 minutes. Transfer to a platter and cover with plastic wrap; let steam for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Discard the charred outside and return the leeks to the platter. Toss with the garlic, red pepper and 1/4 cup of the oil and season with salt and pepper; let stand for 30 minutes.