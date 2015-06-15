Grilled Lamb Skewers with Sweet Pickles

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate the lamb In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the lamb and puree until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl or resealable plastic bag, add the lamb and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 18 to 24 hours.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the pickles In a large bowl, toss the cucumber and onion. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and salt with 3/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vinegar; let cool slightly. Pour the warm brine over the cucumber and onion and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.