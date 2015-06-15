Grilled Lamb Skewers with Sweet Pickles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Katie Button
July 2014

Chef Katie Button marinates cubed lamb shoulder in a combination of herbs, spices, chiles and garlic overnight so it develops amazing flavor on the grill. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

LAMB

  • 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/4 cup parsley leaves
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 chiles de árbol
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pimentón
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons pepper
  • 1 cup canola oil, plus more for the grate
  • 2 pounds trimmed lamb shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes

PICKLES

  • 1 hothouse cucumber, thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • 1/2 medium sweet onion, very thinly sliced on a mandoline (1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 16 wooden skewers, soaked for 2 hours

How to Make It

Step 1    Marinate the lamb

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients except the lamb and puree until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl or resealable plastic bag, add  the lamb and turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 18 to 24 hours.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the pickles

In a large bowl, toss the cucumber and onion. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and salt with 3/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the vinegar; let cool slightly. Pour the warm brine over the cucumber and onion and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Remove the lamb from the marinade and thread onto the skewers; season lightly with salt. Grill, turning, until lightly charred and medium within, 6 to 7 minutes total. Transfer the lamb to a platter and serve with the pickles.

Make Ahead

The pickles can be drained and refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this lamb dish with a cherry-inflected, medium-bodied red Rioja.

