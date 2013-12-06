Grilled Lamb Skewers with Mustard Onions
© Fredrika StjÃ¤rne
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sean Brock
November 2013

In keeping with Senegalese tradition, Sean Brock likes to make this dish with all parts of the lamb. But here he calls for just the leg, which is easier to skewer and grills up beautifully. Slideshow: More Recipes for Leg of Lamb

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tablespoon agave nectar
  • 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced (1 1/2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • 1 tablespoon peanut oil, plus more for grilling
  • 2 pounds trimmed leg of lamb, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the white vinegar with the Dijon mustard and agave nectar. Stir in the onion slices and season with salt and white pepper.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and oil the grates. In a large bowl, toss the lamb with the 1 tablespoon of peanut oil and season generously with salt and black pepper. Thread the lamb pieces onto 8 skewers. Grill the lamb over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until it is charred in spots, 6 to 7 minutes for medium meat. Transfer the lamb skewers to a platter and serve with the mustard onions.

Make Ahead

The mustard onions can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Nutty amber ales complement the smokiness of grilled meats.

