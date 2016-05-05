Grilled Lamb Ribs with Quick Preserved Lemons
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Symon
June 2016

Michael Symon, who grew up in a Greek and Sicilian family, often adds Greek accents when he cooks. He seasons lamb ribs with oregano and coriander before grilling and serves them with tangy, quick-preserved lemons. Slideshow: More Grilled Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

Preserved Lemons 

  • 2 lemons, scrubbed and quartered lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt

ribs

  • 1 tablespoon garlic salt
  • 1 tablespoon smoked sweet paprika
  • 1 tablespoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced oregano
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 racks well-trimmed meaty lamb spareribs (5 pounds total)
  • Lemon juice, for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the preserved lemons

In a saucepan, combine the lemon quarters with 1 cup  of water and the salt and cook over moderately low heat until the lemon peels are tender  and the liquid is reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Let the lemons cool in the brine.

Step 2    

Transfer the lemons to a work surface; finely chop. Return the chopped lemons to the brine and refrigerate until chilled.

Step 3    Make the ribs

Set up a grill for indirect cooking by lighting only one side of a gas grill or raking hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. In a bowl, whisk together all of the spices. Brush the lamb ribs with lemon juice; season all over with the rub.

Step 4    

Arrange the ribs on the grill. Cover and cook for about 1 hour, until well browned, maintaining a temperature of about 300°; add more coals if needed.

Step 5    

Layer 2 large sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface and set 1 rack of ribs, meat side up, in the center. Fold the foil tightly around the ribs. Repeat with the second rack of ribs. Arrange the rib packets meat side up on the grill. Cover and grill for 1 hour, until tender but not falling apart, turning the packets over after 30 minutes. Transfer to a baking sheet and let rest for 15 minutes, then unwrap.

Step 6    

Set the grill up for direct cooking by lighting all of the burners or raking the hot coals. Grill the rib racks meat side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred all over, about 6 minutes total. Transfer to a carving board, tent with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Cut the ribs between the bones; serve  with the preserved lemons.

Make Ahead

The lemons can be refrigerated for 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Smoky Syrah.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up