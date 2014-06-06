Grilled Lamb Chops with Cucumber Relish
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Renee Erickson
July 2014

A grill pan or cast-iron skillet is a quick way to cook lamb chops. Chef Renee Erickson serves them with a sweet-savory Moroccan-inspired relish that includes pine nuts, golden raisins and lemon. She recommends eating the chops with your hands. "The bones should be picked clean," she says. Slideshow: More Grilled Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 double-cut lamb chops (about 4 1/4 pounds)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 English cucumber, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup golden raisins
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 2 tablespoons mint leaves, torn
  • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rub 1 tablespoon of the oil all over the lamb chops and season generously with kosher salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir the cucumber with the lemon zest, lemon juice, raisins, pine nuts, mint and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with kosher salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Heat 2 large grill pans or cast-iron skillets over high heat. Divide the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil between the pans. Add the lamb and cook until nicely browned on both sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of a chop registers 125° for medium-rare, 12 minutes. Transfer the chops to plates; let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Sprinkle the lamb chops with flaky sea salt, spoon the cucumber relish on top and serve.

