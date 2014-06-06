Grilled Lamb Chops with Cucumber Relish

A grill pan or cast-iron skillet is a quick way to cook lamb chops. Chef Renee Erickson serves them with a sweet-savory Moroccan-inspired relish that includes pine nuts, golden raisins and lemon. She recommends eating the chops with your hands. "The bones should be picked clean," she says. Slideshow: More Grilled Lamb Recipes
How to Make It
Rub 1 tablespoon of the oil all over the lamb chops and season generously with kosher salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir the cucumber with the lemon zest, lemon juice, raisins, pine nuts, mint and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Season with kosher salt and pepper.
Heat 2 large grill pans or cast-iron skillets over high heat. Divide the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil between the pans. Add the lamb and cook until nicely browned on both sides and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of a chop registers 125° for medium-rare, 12 minutes. Transfer the chops to plates; let rest for 5 minutes.
Sprinkle the lamb chops with flaky sea salt, spoon the cucumber relish on top and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5841
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5