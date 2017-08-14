Grilled Lamb Chops and Peppers 

A hardwood charcoal fire imparts excellent smoky flavor to grilled lamb chops and bell peppers. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes
How to Make It
Light a hardwood charcoal fire. Grill the bell peppers, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel and seed the bell peppers, then cut into thin strips and season with salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, season the lamb chops with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once or twice, until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Transfer the bell peppers to the platter and drizzle with olive oil. Serve.
