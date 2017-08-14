Grilled Lamb Chops and Peppers 

Light a hardwood charcoal fire. Grill the bell peppers, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel and seed the bell peppers, then cut into thin strips and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Meanwhile, season the lamb chops with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once or twice, until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, about 6 minutes total. Transfer the chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Transfer the bell peppers to the platter and drizzle with olive oil. Serve.