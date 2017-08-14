Grilled Lamb Chops and Peppers 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Álvaro Palacios
September 2017

A hardwood charcoal fire imparts excellent smoky flavor to grilled lamb chops and bell peppers. Slideshow: More Lamb Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound mixed bell peppers 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Three 8-bone racks of lamb (not frenched), cut into chops 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a hardwood charcoal fire. Grill the bell peppers, turning occasionally, until charred all over, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel and seed the bell peppers, then cut into thin strips and season with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, season the lamb chops with salt and pepper and grill over high heat, turning once or twice, until nicely charred outside and medium-rare within, about  6 minutes total. Transfer the chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes. Transfer the bell peppers to the platter and drizzle with olive oil. Serve. 

