Grilled Kale Toasts

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat a cast-iron grill pan. In a large bowl, whisk the yogurt with the 6 tablespoons of olive oil, the lemon juice and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Working in 2 batches, grill the kale over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a work surface. Discard the ribs and chop the kale. Add to the yogurt dressing and toss to coat evenly.