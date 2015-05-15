Grilled Kale Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Camille Becerra
June 2015

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter from chef Camille Becerra of New York City’s Navy. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon whole-grain mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 bunch Tuscan kale (12 ounces)
  • Four 1-inch-thick slices of ciabatta bread
  • 1 garlic clove, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup pecorino cheese shavings

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a cast-iron grill pan. In a large bowl, whisk the yogurt with the 6 tablespoons of olive oil, the lemon juice and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Working in 2 batches, grill the kale over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per batch. Transfer to a work surface. Discard the ribs and chop the kale. Add to the yogurt dressing and toss to coat evenly.

Step 3    

Brush one side of each bread slice with oil and grill oil side down until golden, about 5 minutes. Rub the grilled sides with the cut garlic. Top with the kale and cheese and arrange on a platter. Serve warm.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these easy toasts with a crisp and peppery Austrian white.

