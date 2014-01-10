Grilled Japanese Eggplant with Ginger-Plum Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, heat the 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the lemongrass, ginger, garlic and chile and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and just starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add the plum and hoisin sauces and cook, stirring, until thickened and reduced to 3/4 cup, about 8 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a blender and puree until nearly smooth.

Step 2 Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the eggplant with oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill cut side down over high heat until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Turn the eggplant and cook until lightly charred and tender, about 2 minutes. Transfer the eggplant to a cutting board and let cool slightly, then cut crosswise into 1 1/2-inch pieces.