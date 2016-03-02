Grilled Hanger Steak with Spring Vegetables and Hazelnuts
© David Malosh
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Trevor Kunk
April 2016

The salad that accompanies this grilled marinated steak has a surprise ingredient: rhubarb. It adds a delicious tartness to the watercress, asparagus and peas. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablepoons smoked sweet paprika
  • 2 medium shallots, halved and thinly sliced
  • 6 tablepoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Two 3/4- to 1-pound hanger steaks
  • 1 cup hazelnuts
  • 1 cup fresh English peas (5 ounces)
  • 1/2 pound asparagus, cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 4 ounces watercress, large stems trimmed (about 6 cups)
  • 2 tablepoons minced rhubarb
  • 1 tablepoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablepoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the paprika with the shallots, 3 tablespoons of the olive oil and 1 1/2 tablespoons each of salt and pepper. Rub the marinade all over the steaks and refrigerate for 2 to 6 hours. Let return to room temperature before grilling.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°. In a pie plate, bake the hazelnuts for about  8 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel and rub the nuts together to remove the skins. Coarsely chop the nuts.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the peas until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to an ice bath to cool. Add the asparagus to the boiling water and cook until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes; transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the peas and asparagus and pat dry.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Scrape  the marinade off the steaks. Grill the steaks over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred all over and medium rare within, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for  5 minutes.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, toss the watercress with the peas, asparagus, hazelnuts, rhubarb, ginger, lemon zest, lemon juice and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Slice the steaks across the grain and serve with the salad.

Suggested Pairing

Oregon Pinot Noir.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up