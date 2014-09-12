Grilled Hanger Steak with Kimchi-Apple Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the canola oil and 3 tablespoons of the sugar with the soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and shallot; season with salt and pepper. Add the steak and let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise with the vinegar and remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar. Stir in the apple, cucumber and kimchi; season with salt and chill.

Step 3 Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the steak over moderate heat until charred and medium-rare within, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.