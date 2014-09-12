Grilled Hanger Steak with Kimchi-Apple Slaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Judy Joo
October 2014

Chef and TV personality Judy Joo marinates juicy hanger steak in a potent soy-and-sesame-oil marinade that works in just 15 minutes. The meat needs less than 10 minutes on the grill. Slideshow: Great Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for grilling
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds hanger steak
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 small Granny Smith apple, peeled and julienned
  • 1 small cucumber, julienned
  • 1 cup cabbage kimchi with juices, chopped
  • Sesame seeds, for garnish
  • Sliced scallion, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the canola oil and 3 tablespoons of the sugar with the soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and shallot; season with salt and pepper. Add the steak and let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the mayonnaise with the vinegar and remaining 1 teaspoon of sugar. Stir in the apple, cucumber and kimchi; season with salt and chill.

Step 3    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the steak over moderate heat until charred and medium-rare within, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 4    

Thinly slice the steak, top with sesame seeds and scallion and serve with the slaw.

Suggested Pairing

Spicy Australian red.

