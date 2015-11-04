Grilled Halloumi and Lentil Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse the lentils and put them into a saucepan with 2 1/2 cups of water and the powdered vegetable stock. Cover and bring to a boil; cook for 20 minutes, until all of the liquid’s absorbed. Put the lentils into a large serving bowl and leave to cool for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Once the lentils are cooled, finely chop the red onion and put it into a little bowl with the balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; mix and set aside to macerate while preparing the vegetables. Dice the cucumber and cut the cherry tomatoes in half, then add them to the lentils with the black olives.