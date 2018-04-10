Grilled Gulf Shrimp with  Comeback Sauce 
Comeback sauce, a Southern condiment traditionally served with fried seafood, makes its way west in this dish from Voyager in Ferndale, Michigan. They pair the sauce with smoky peel-and-eat shrimp that are marinated overnight with garlic and Old Bay seasoning before hitting the grill. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup vegetable oil 
  • 6 whole garlic cloves plus 1 grated garlic clove, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning 
  • 2 pounds shell-on raw medium-size wild Gulf shrimp, butterflied 
  • 1 cup mayonnaise (preferably Duke’s) 
  • 1/2 cup ketchup 
  • 1 celery stalk, peeled and minced 
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh flat-leaf parsley 
  • 1 tablespoon minced cornichon 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced shallot 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced capers 
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seeds 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, plus more to taste 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine oil, 6 whole garlic cloves, and Old Bay in a food processor. Process until smooth, about 30 seconds. 

Step 2    

Place shrimp in large bowl, and add  garlic marinade. Cover and chill until ready to grill, at least 1 hour and up to 1 day. 

Step 3    

Stir together mayonnaise, ketchup, celery, horseradish, Dijon, Worcestershire, parsley, cornichon, shallot, capers, celery seeds, salt, black pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, cayenne, and grated garlic in a medium bowl. If desired, add additional cayenne to taste. 

Step 4    

Remove shrimp from marinade. Preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 550°F). Grill shrimp, uncovered, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Transfer grilled shrimp to a platter and serve with Comeback Sauce. 

Make Ahead

Comeback Sauce can be  prepared up to 3 days ahead. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.  

