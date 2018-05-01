Grilled Greens with Popped Mustard Seeds and Ginger 

Step 1

Preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 550°F), or build a hot fire in a charcoal grill. Brush mustard greens with olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Working in batches, grill greens in a single layer, uncovered, until blistered and charred, about 30 seconds. Flip and grill until lightly charred and wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large baking sheet. Place lemon wedges, flesh side down, on grates, and grill, uncovered, until heated through and caramelized, about 3 minutes.