Grilled Greens with Popped Mustard Seeds and Ginger 

It’s worth firing up the grill just to make this vegetable side from chef Biju Thomas. Mustard greens blister and char over the hot grates until intensely smoky. He tops the greens with aromatics fried in coconut oil, followed by a squeeze of grilled lemon.
  • 2 bunches frilly mustard greens or kale 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 
  • 2 lemons, each cut into 4 wedges 
  • 5 tablespoons coconut oil 
  • 1 tablespoon black mustard seeds 
  • 10 curry leaves 
  • 1/4 cup sliced shallots (from 2 medium shallots) 
  • 2 tablespoons minced peeled fresh ginger 
  • 2 tablespoons sliced garlic 
  • 2 serrano or Fresno chiles, cut into rings 
  • 1/4 teaspoon garam masala 

Preheat a gas grill to high (450°F to 550°F), or build a hot fire in a charcoal grill. Brush mustard greens with olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Working in batches, grill greens in a single layer, uncovered, until blistered and charred, about 30 seconds. Flip and grill until lightly charred and wilted, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a large baking sheet. Place lemon wedges, flesh side down, on grates, and grill, uncovered, until heated through and caramelized, about 3 minutes. 

Remove any tough stems from greens. Arrange leaves on a large serving platter. 

Melt coconut oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves; cook, shaking skillet, until mustard seeds splatter and pop, about 30 seconds. Increase heat to high, and add shallots, ginger, garlic, and chiles. Cook, shaking skillet, until shallots are crisp and garlic is golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Spoon mixture over greens. Squeeze charred lemon wedges over greens. Sprinkle with garam masala, and add salt to taste. 

