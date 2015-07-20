Grilled Garlic and Vegetables
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Zakary Pelaccio
August 2015

To amp up grilled vegetables, chef Zakary Pelaccio serves them with tender grilled garlic, fresh basil and a drizzle of red wine vinegar. Slideshow: More Garlic Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 heads of garlic, halved crosswise
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 pound small young carrots, scrubbed
  • 1 pound spring onions, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts, trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Red wine vinegar, for drizzling
  • Torn basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Arrange the garlic halves cut side up on a sheet of foil and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Wrap tightly.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the carrots, spring onions and haricots verts with the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and season with  salt and pepper. Grill the garlic packet, turning occasionally, until the garlic is tender when pierced, about 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, arrange the vegetables in a perforated grill pan and cook until tender and lightly charred, about 3 minutes for the haricots verts, 10 minutes for the spring onions and 15 minutes for the carrots. Transfer to a platter.

Step 3    

Unwrap the garlic and let cool slightly. Squeeze the cloves out of the skins and scatter over the vegetables. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar and garnish with basil.

