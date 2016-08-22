Grilled Fruit Sangria
There are few things we’d rather be doing in the summer months than sipping on a cold boozy beverage on a sunny patio somewhere. Luckily for us, this grilled fruit sangria is both easy to make and to drink—ideal for friendly gatherings by the BBQ or the beach. Bottoms up! Slideshow: Sangria Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 2 firm-ripe peaches, pitted and halved
  • 2 firm-ripe plums, pitted and halved
  • 2 limes, sliced 1/2-inch thick
  • 1 blood orange, sliced 1/2-inch thick (or substitute any orange)
  • 3 cups cubed seedless watermelon
  • One 750ml bottle white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc
  • 2 cups white cranberry juice 
  • 3 ounces orange liqueur, such as Triple Sec or Curaçao  
  • 3 to 4 mint sprigs
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the peaches, plums and citrus slices cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a work surface When the peaches and plums are cool enough to handle, cut into wedges.

Step 2    

In a large pitcher, muddle watermelon until it is a course puree. Add the white wine, cranberry juice and orange liqueur. Gently stir in the grilled fruit, mint and rosemary. Serve immediately over ice.

