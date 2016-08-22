There are few things we’d rather be doing in the summer months than sipping on a cold boozy beverage on a sunny patio somewhere. Luckily for us, this grilled fruit sangria is both easy to make and to drink—ideal for friendly gatherings by the BBQ or the beach. Bottoms up! Slideshow: Sangria Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the peaches, plums and citrus slices cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly charred, about 4 minutes. Transfer the fruit to a work surface When the peaches and plums are cool enough to handle, cut into wedges.
In a large pitcher, muddle watermelon until it is a course puree. Add the white wine, cranberry juice and orange liqueur. Gently stir in the grilled fruit, mint and rosemary. Serve immediately over ice.
