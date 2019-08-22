Grilled Flatbreads with Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta, and Rosemary Honey
Victor Protasio
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
By David McCann
September 2019

Use a less expensive clover honey for the rosemary-infused honey here. Heating the honey will release much of its fragrance as it takes on the floral, piney taste of rosemary. Use leftovers in cocktails or with a cheese plate.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 (5-inch) rosemary sprigs
  • 1 bunch broccoli rabe (about 11 ounces), trimmed, larger stems split lengthwise
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing grill grates and baking sheet and brushing dough
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced (about 1/4 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound fresh prepared whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature
  • 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 4 ounces pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (about 1 cup)
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together honey and rosemary in a small saucepan over medium-low; bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Remove and discard rosemary. Set honey aside.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high.

Step 3    

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add broccoli rabe, and cook until just tender but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into ice water; drain well.

Step 4    

Place broccoli rabe on oiled grates, and, grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill, and chop into bite-size pieces. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add garlic and red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in broccoli rabe and sun-dried tomatoes; cook until just heated through, about 1 minute. Season with kosher salt and black pepper.

Step 5    

Divide pizza dough into 4 portions. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. Place 1 dough portion on baking sheet, and stretch into a 7-inch oval or round; brush both sides with olive oil. Repeat with remaining dough portions.

Step 6    

