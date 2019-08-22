Grilled Flatbreads with Broccoli Rabe, Ricotta, and Rosemary Honey

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together honey and rosemary in a small saucepan over medium-low; bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low, and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes. Remove and discard rosemary. Set honey aside.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat a grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high.

Step 3 Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add broccoli rabe, and cook until just tender but still bright green, about 2 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into ice water; drain well.

Step 4 Place broccoli rabe on oiled grates, and, grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from grill, and chop into bite-size pieces. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a medium skillet over medium. Add garlic and red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in broccoli rabe and sun-dried tomatoes; cook until just heated through, about 1 minute. Season with kosher salt and black pepper.

Step 5 Divide pizza dough into 4 portions. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. Place 1 dough portion on baking sheet, and stretch into a 7-inch oval or round; brush both sides with olive oil. Repeat with remaining dough portions.