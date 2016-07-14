Grilled Fish with Tapenade and Smoky Ratatouille
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
L'Estagnol
August 2016

The key to this wonderful fish is to cook it on the bone, so it stays moist. It's inspired by a dish at the seafood restaurant L'Estagnol in Provence, France, with fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked salt used to mimic the flavor of L'Estagnol's wood-fired oven. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes

Ingredients

RATATOUILLE

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 small zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 very small eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Two 14-ounce cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • Smoked salt

TAPENADE

  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/4 cup pitted oil-cured black olives
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, lightly crushed
  • 2 oil-packed anchovies, drained
  • 1 tablespoon capers
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped rosemary

FISH

  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • Two 1 1/2- to 2-pound whole black bass, sea bass, porgy or dorade, cleaned
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 lemons, halved

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the ratatouille

In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat the process with the chopped zucchini and then the eggplant, cooking each vegetable in 1 1/2 tablespoons of  the olive oil until tender, about 8 minutes each.

Step 2    

Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons more of the olive oil in the saucepan. Add the onion, garlic and herbes de Provence, season with kosher salt and cook over  low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sugar and season with kosher salt and pepper. Cook, partially covered, until the sauce thickens, about 20 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and all of the sautéed vegetables. Cover partially and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season the ratatouille with smoked salt.

Step 3    Make the tapenade

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and pulse until the tapenade is chunky.

Step 4    Prepare the fish

Light a grill and oil the grate. Rub the fish all over with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over moderately high heat, turning once, until just opaque, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a work surface and remove the fillets. Transfer to plates and serve with the smoky ratatouille, tapenade and lemon halves.

Make Ahead

The ratatouille can be refrigerated for 3 days; the tapenade can be refrigerated for 2 days; serve both at room temperature.

Suggested Pairing

Racy, fruit-tinged rosé.

