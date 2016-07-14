Grilled Fish with Tapenade and Smoky Ratatouille

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the ratatouille In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat the process with the chopped zucchini and then the eggplant, cooking each vegetable in 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until tender, about 8 minutes each.

Step 2 Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons more of the olive oil in the saucepan. Add the onion, garlic and herbes de Provence, season with kosher salt and cook over low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sugar and season with kosher salt and pepper. Cook, partially covered, until the sauce thickens, about 20 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and all of the sautéed vegetables. Cover partially and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season the ratatouille with smoked salt.

Step 3 Make the tapenade In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and pulse until the tapenade is chunky.