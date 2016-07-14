Grilled Fish with Tapenade and Smoky Ratatouille

The key to this wonderful fish is to cook it on the bone, so it stays moist. It's inspired by a dish at the seafood restaurant L'Estagnol in Provence, France, with fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked salt used to mimic the flavor of L'Estagnol's wood-fired oven. Slideshow: More Grilled Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the red pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Repeat the process with the chopped zucchini and then the eggplant, cooking each vegetable in 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil until tender, about 8 minutes each.
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons more of the olive oil in the saucepan. Add the onion, garlic and herbes de Provence, season with kosher salt and cook over low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and sugar and season with kosher salt and pepper. Cook, partially covered, until the sauce thickens, about 20 minutes. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and all of the sautéed vegetables. Cover partially and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the parsley and season the ratatouille with smoked salt.
In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients and pulse until the tapenade is chunky.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Rub the fish all over with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill, covered, over moderately high heat, turning once, until just opaque, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Transfer the fish to a work surface and remove the fillets. Transfer to plates and serve with the smoky ratatouille, tapenade and lemon halves.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5