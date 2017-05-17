Grilled Fish Tacos with Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo

Make these super-simple fish tacos from chef Harold Moore when cantaloupe is at it’s peak. The floral, fruity melon in the pico de gallo is the perfect compliment to the sweet, flaky grilled fish. Slideshow: More Fish Taco Recipes
Preheat a grill or grill pan and oil the grate. Rub the fist with the olive oil and season inside and out with salt and pepper. Grill the fish over moderately high heat, turning once, until the skin is crisp and charred and the flesh is flaky and just opaque, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and garnish with cilantro leaves, scallions and thinly sliced jalapeño. Flake the fish with a fork and serve with lime wedges, corn tortillas and the Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Will definitely try the frilled fish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-14