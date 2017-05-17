Grilled Fish Tacos with Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo
Katie Burton
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Harold Moore

Make these super-simple fish tacos from chef Harold Moore when cantaloupe is at it’s peak. The floral, fruity melon in the pico de gallo is the perfect compliment to the sweet, flaky grilled fish. Slideshow: More Fish Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3-pound whole fish, such as snapper, black sea bass or branzino, cleaned and scored on both sides
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling
  • Small cilantro sprigs, thinly sliced scallions and thinly sliced jalapeños, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, warm small corn tortillas and Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo (recipe follows), for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat a grill or grill pan and oil the grate. Rub the fist with the olive oil and season inside and out with salt and pepper. Grill the fish over moderately high heat, turning once, until the skin is crisp and charred and the flesh is flaky and just opaque, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt and garnish with cilantro leaves, scallions and thinly sliced jalapeño. Flake the fish with a fork and serve with lime wedges, corn tortillas and the Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo.

Notes

Cantaloupe Pico De Gallo

