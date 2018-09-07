Grilled Figs with Ham, Walnuts, and Mint Cream

Frank Stitt, owner of Highlands Bar & Grill in Birmingham, Alabama, started his culinary education by working for the late great cookbook author Richard Olney in Provence, France. This appetizer, in which ripe figs are stuffed with walnuts, wrapped in ham and kissed on the grill, is a riff on devils on horseback inspired by Olney’s love of seasonal ingredients. Make them ahead of time so you can spend plenty of time with your guests, says Stitt, but be sure the wine is the perfect temperature. He recommends serving this appetizer with Krug Grande Cuvée Champagne, which has a creaminess and bright juicy acidity that pairs perfectly with salty, sweet figs and thickened lemon cream.