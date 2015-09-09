Grilled Escarole Toasts with Trout Roe
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Maggie Harrison
October 2015

Salty trout roe, rich crème fraîche and garlicky grilled bitter greens combine perfectly on crunchy toasts. Slideshow: More Escarole Recipes

Ingredients

  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • Two 10 to 12-ounce heads of escarole
  • 1 tablespoon chopped thyme
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Eighteen 1/2-inch-thick baguette slices cut on a wide diagonal
  • Crème fraîche, for serving
  • Trout roe, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill. Fill a large bowl with cold water. Holding the escarole by the root end, dip the heads in the water to release any dirt between the leaves. Shake off the excess water.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of olive oil with the thyme and garlic. Brush the escarole with garlic oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat until charred outside and tender within, about 20 minutes; brush a few times with garlic oil during grilling. Transfer to a work surface and let cool, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

Brush the baguette slices with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill until lightly charred on both sides, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the escarole with any remaining garlic oil; season with salt and pepper. Top the toasts with the escarole, crème fraîche and trout roe and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Goes great with a crisp Champagne.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up