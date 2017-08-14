Grilled Endives with Sun-Dried Tomato Relish 

For this supersimple side dish from chef José Catrimán of La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, feel free to play around with the variety of endive. Try a mix of red and white California endives, as we do here, or swap in a few tight heads of radicchio or Treviso. The more shapes and colors, the more beautiful this simple dish will be. Just keep in mind that larger heads of endive may need a few more minutes on the grill. Slideshow: More Side Dish Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the chopped sun-dried tomatoes with the torn olives, the 1/4 cup of olive oil, the lemon zest and the chopped thyme.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan and oil the grate. Brush the endives with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning once, until crisp-tender and lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer the endives cut side up to a platter and spoon the sun-dried tomato relish on top. Garnish with thyme sprigs and sage leaves and serve.
