Grilled Endives with Sun-Dried Tomato Relish 

For this supersimple side dish from chef José Catrimán of La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, feel free to play around with the variety of endive. Try a mix of red and white California endives, as we do here, or swap in a few tight heads of radicchio or Treviso. The more shapes and colors, the more beautiful this simple dish will be. Just keep in mind that larger heads of endive may need a few more minutes on the grill.