Grilled Eggplant, Apricot and Tomato Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the eggplant with salt and let stand in a colander for 1 hour; pat dry.

Step 2 Light a grill. Brush the eggplant with olive oil and season lightly with pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly. Cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.