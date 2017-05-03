Grilled Eggplant, Apricot and Tomato Salad 
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Joshua McFadden
June 2017

This simple summer salad from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden perfectly showcases summer produce at its peak. When corn season is in full swing, cut the sweet, raw kernels off the cob and toss them into this dish. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 Japanese eggplants  (1 1/2 pounds), trimmed and halved lengthwise 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1/2 pound mixed heirloom tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces 
  • 1/2 pound apricots—halved, pitted and cut into wedges 
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias and soaked in  ice water for 20 minutes 
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed mint leaves 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed  parsley leaves 
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the eggplant with  salt and let stand in a colander for 1 hour; pat dry.  

Step 2    

Light a grill. Brush the eggplant with olive oil and season lightly with pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 10 to  12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly. Cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.  

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, toss the eggplant with the tomatoes, apricots, scallions, vinegar and the 1/2 cup of olive oil. Fold  in the mint, parsley and chives. Season the salad with  salt and pepper and serve.

