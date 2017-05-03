Grilled Eggplant, Apricot and Tomato Salad 

This simple summer salad from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden perfectly showcases summer produce at its peak. When corn season is in full swing, cut the sweet, raw kernels off the cob and toss them into this dish. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
Season the eggplant with salt and let stand in a colander for 1 hour; pat dry.
Light a grill. Brush the eggplant with olive oil and season lightly with pepper. Grill over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly. Cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces.
In a serving bowl, toss the eggplant with the tomatoes, apricots, scallions, vinegar and the 1/2 cup of olive oil. Fold in the mint, parsley and chives. Season the salad with salt and pepper and serve.
Author Name: AlfredJordan
Review Body: The recipe has more tomatoes than I can possibly bear
Date Published: 2017-05-18