Grilled Curried Chicken Legs
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
November 2014

A yogurt marinade produces extremely tender meat. The longer these drumsticks marinate, the deeper their flavor. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plain whole milk yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon Madras curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken drumsticks
  • Lime wedges and cilantro leaves, for serving
How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, stir together the yogurt, lime juice, curry powder, salt and pepper. Add the chicken and toss until thoroughly coated in the yogurt mixture. Transfer to a resealable plastic bag and seal tightly, pressing out any air, then refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

Step 2    

Heat a grill over moderate heat. Lightly oil the grill rack and grill the chicken legs until the underside is well browned, about 10 minutes. Flip the chicken and continue to cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over and just cooked through, about 15 minutes more.

Step 3    

Serve the chicken legs with lime wedges and cilantro.

