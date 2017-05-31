Grilled Corn with Nasturtium Emulsion  and Flowers 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Jay Blackinton, of Hogstone’s Wood Oven on Orcas Island, Washington, emulsifies fresh nasturtium leaves with mustard, apple cider vinegar and oil to form a bright and supergreen-tasting spread for sweet grilled corn. For a most stirking presentation, he sprinkles edible flowers and herbs on the corn as well. Slideshow: More Grilled Corn Recipes