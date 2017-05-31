Grilled Corn with Nasturtium Emulsion  and Flowers 
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Jay Blackinton
July 2017

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Jay Blackinton, of Hogstone’s Wood Oven on Orcas Island, Washington, emulsifies fresh nasturtium leaves with mustard, apple cider vinegar and oil to form a bright and supergreen-tasting spread for sweet grilled corn. For a most stirking presentation, he sprinkles edible flowers and herbs on the corn as well.  Slideshow: More Grilled Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces nasturtium or hydroponic watercress leaves 
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 6 ears of corn, husked 
  • Melted unsalted butter, for brushing 
  • Edible flowers and herb leaves, for decorating 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor or blender, combine the nasturtium leaves, Dijon, vinegar and 1 tablespoon of water; puree until a paste forms. With the machine on, gradually add the oil; puree until thick and smooth. Scrape into a small bowl and season the emulsion with salt.  

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the corn with melted butter and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Spread the nasturtium emulsion on the corn and decorate with edible flowers and herb leaves. Serve. 

