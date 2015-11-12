Grilled Corn with Jerk Mayo and Coconut
Paul Costello
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Adam Schop
December 2015

This wonderfully charred Jamaican-style grilled corn is rolled in shredded coconut. It’s one of the most popular dishes on the menu at Miss Lily’s in New York City.

Ingredients

  • 1 Scotch bonnet chile, stemmed and seeded
  • 6 scallions, chopped
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 1/4 teaspoons thyme leaves
  • 10 whole allspice berries
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 8 ears of corn, shucked
  • 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 limes, quartered

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or heat a grill pan. In a food processor, combine the chile, scallions, onion, garlic, thyme, allspice and salt and puree until smooth. Whisk  1/2 cup of this fresh jerk sauce into the mayonnaise; reserve the rest for another use.

Step 2    

Grill the corn over moderate heat until lightly charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Spread the jerk mayo all over the corn; transfer to a platter. Shower the corn with the coconut and serve with lime wedges.

