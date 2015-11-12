Grilled Corn with Jerk Mayo and Coconut

Paul Costello
This wonderfully charred Jamaican-style grilled corn is rolled in shredded coconut. It’s one of the most popular dishes on the menu at Miss Lily’s in New York City.
How to Make It
Step 1
Light a grill or heat a grill pan. In a food processor, combine the chile, scallions, onion, garlic, thyme, allspice and salt and puree until smooth. Whisk 1/2 cup of this fresh jerk sauce into the mayonnaise; reserve the rest for another use.
Step 2
Grill the corn over moderate heat until lightly charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Spread the jerk mayo all over the corn; transfer to a platter. Shower the corn with the coconut and serve with lime wedges.
